Barbara Oil Company Trimmed O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position; Glatfelter (GLT) Sellers Decreased By 2.25% Their Shorts

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. GLT’s SI was 1.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 1.51M shares previously. With 168,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)’s short sellers to cover GLT’s short positions. The SI to Glatfelter’s float is 3.42%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 26,296 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M

Barbara Oil Company decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Barbara Oil Company holds 2,000 shares with $777,000 value, down from 4,000 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc now has $29.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $383.43. About 74,159 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $149,225 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $90,000 was bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold P. H. Glatfelter Company shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 88,771 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Co holds 13,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). The California-based Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2.45 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 29,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Co reported 63,379 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 346,090 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 12,858 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,260 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 25,411 shares.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $639.60 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity. The insider LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought 150 shares worth $55,250.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $417.40’s average target is 8.86% above currents $383.43 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.