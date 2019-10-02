Barbara Oil Company Raised Its Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) as Shares Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.95 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $191.47. About 2.22 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Ww Mkts has 72,943 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 4,321 shares. Canal Ins Company stated it has 65,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate, a New York-based fund reported 9,251 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 40,036 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Granite Partners Limited Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 21,530 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. American Gru Inc holds 90,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Css Limited Com Il owns 3,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Corp Va reported 3.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 98,783 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 13.74 million shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 239,898 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 650,207 shares. 10,800 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technology. Tdam Usa invested in 0.01% or 6,185 shares. Willis Counsel accumulated 348,100 shares. Sei owns 236,847 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.14% stake. North Star Asset Management owns 0.2% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 80,478 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Com holds 563,822 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.