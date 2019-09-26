Barbara Oil Company Increases Holding in Fiserv (FISV); Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $39.40 Million as Shares Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 916,482 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 1.23 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 14,444 shares. Carlson Cap Management holds 2,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 115,646 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 8,154 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13,377 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cullinan Assocs reported 68,420 shares. Jag Capital Limited Liability Co reported 28,331 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept accumulated 11,829 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson & has 1.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 318,865 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 129,052 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Strs Ohio owns 23,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 19,595 shares. 58,643 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Carroll Associate holds 26,623 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Uss Investment has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,443 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 2,648 shares. & Mngmt reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 2,765 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.71M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 34,528 are held by Canal Insur. Amg National State Bank reported 5,247 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 27,452 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc holds 12,851 shares.

