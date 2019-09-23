Barbara Oil Company Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose While Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares to 242,874 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Retail Bank has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,509 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4.25 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 582,088 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.61% or 20,092 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Randolph Com Inc has 2.5% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bragg Fincl has 0.64% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 2,374 shares. Middleton & Co Ma accumulated 44,797 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,038 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Capital stated it has 600 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,108 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset North America Inc holds 0.38% or 2,258 shares in its portfolio. 1.76M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 2.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,096 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Sfmg Ltd invested in 0.43% or 1,649 shares. Sentinel Trust Company Lba has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 461 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Burney reported 919 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 46,208 were accumulated by Barton Mngmt. Alps Inc has 5,101 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Company reported 844 shares.

