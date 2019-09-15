Barbara Oil Company Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Cipher Capital LP Holds Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 280.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 18,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 25,677 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 276,651 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Lc reported 29,774 shares. Centurylink Mngmt holds 3,178 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 132 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 4,654 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,047 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. 24 were reported by Phocas Fincl. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 20,448 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 2% or 24,766 shares. Prentiss Smith & Com Inc owns 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 207 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 12,756 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123 shares. Btc Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.42% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap Group stated it has 2,994 shares.

