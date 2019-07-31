Barbara Oil Company Has Trimmed Its O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $776,000 as Stock Declined; First National Trust Co Increased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.10 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $383.35. About 401,283 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,035 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M. 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by SHAW JEFF M.