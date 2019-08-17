Barbara Oil Company Has Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $576,000; Stock Value Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Upped by $405,600 as Stock Value Rose

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.72M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 63,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 58,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 28,696 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,665 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Capital Guardian Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advisors Asset Management owns 31,108 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,863 shares. 3,840 are owned by Mairs & Power Inc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.57% stake. Calamos Advsr Limited Company owns 58,042 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 3.32 million shares. Ifrah Financial Services holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,700 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 2.07 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.9% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11,275 shares to 37,027 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,956 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 8.8% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna Capital Corporation holds 1.14% or 605,064 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 290 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 7,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 155,761 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 4,730 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 9,030 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 74 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.24% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.33% or 27,234 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 14,785 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.