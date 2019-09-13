Barbara Oil Company Has Lifted Its Position in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $348,000; Fastenal Co. (FAST) Holding Held by First Financial Bank – Trust Division

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 113.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 142,626 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 66,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.65. About 1.70M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 472,499 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 227 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 795 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 14,732 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.17% or 113,786 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 79,545 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 1,157 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 171,693 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 441,450 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department, California-based fund reported 2,536 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 36,768 shares. Brown Advisory reported 72,622 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 998,949 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,578 were accumulated by Carlson. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,898 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Principal Financial Group reported 5.09M shares. Roberts Glore And Il has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.64M shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,828 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd stated it has 158,688 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 183,453 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,086 shares to 20,089 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,257 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).