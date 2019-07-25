Barbara Oil Company Decreased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $576,000 as Shares Rose; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $348,684

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 3.14M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 3.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bessemer Gp holds 0.75% or 2.33M shares. Renaissance Gp Limited accumulated 0.11% or 3,170 shares. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 851,605 shares. Park National Oh reported 323,695 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.29% or 348,061 shares. West Coast Fincl owns 14,325 shares. Montag A Associate holds 40,559 shares. 21,343 are held by Edgestream Prtn Lp. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Valley Advisers owns 906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signature Est & Inv Limited Liability holds 49,650 shares. Allstate invested in 0.21% or 93,398 shares. Blair William And Communications Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 309,536 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 9,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diversified Strategies Ltd invested 5.72% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Armstrong Henry H Associates has 44,640 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 214,442 shares in its portfolio. 164,396 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1.75% or 353,550 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.24% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 268 shares. Cypress Gru stated it has 5,855 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 90,277 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. 9,207 are owned by Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated accumulated 3,516 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,684 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,989 shares.

