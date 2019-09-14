Barbara Oil Company Continues to Hold Position in Visa (V); Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position by $334,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 11,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 280,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, down from 292,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.30 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 55,356 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential Financial reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 33,960 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Co invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild And Asset Management Us stated it has 222,999 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wade G W Inc has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,875 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 80,985 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.32% stake. Cortland Associate Mo has 484,225 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,827 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Company accumulated 0.37% or 399,514 shares. Martin And Co Tn accumulated 0.72% or 13,845 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 6.56% or 211,242 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boltwood Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,252 shares. State Street Corp has 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 20,300 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buckingham Asset Management Llc accumulated 86,205 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 140,026 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pennsylvania-based Janney Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 14.25 million were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 441,710 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. 24,242 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs. Moreover, Zeke Ltd has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.83 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

