Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)’s insider Sold 55,505 Shares; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) stake by 127.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,000 shares as Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 25,000 shares with $8.91 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc (Call) now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 90,600 shares to 258,378 valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) stake by 190,000 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Netflix (NFLX) Down 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rhode Island-based Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Alpha Lc has 266 shares. Blair William And Il reported 271,931 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 983 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 578 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,130 shares. Ctc Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. Selz holds 1.89% or 27,800 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 9,792 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 1,755 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 1,950 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc holds 3.15% or 8.88M shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,022 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 601 shares.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Vera Bradley, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vera Bradley Partners With Blessings in a Backpack – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Fresh Air Fund Donation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix and LifeVantage in consumer gainers; Tapestry leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 217,792 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.14% less from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 1,913 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 242,760 shares. Matarin Limited Co reported 0.41% stake. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 11,854 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 62,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 38,548 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 38,627 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt owns 47,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc accumulated 208,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 311,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 152,750 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 45,000 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $3.74 million activity. Shares for $24,376 were sold by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard Family Foundation. Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust sold $800,697 worth of stock or 67,957 shares.

An insider of the company Vera Bradley Inc, Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, disclosed insider trading activities with the D.C. based-SEC on 15-08-2019. According to the document, Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust had sold 55,505 shares of the Indiana-based Vera Bradley Inc. The total insider trading transaction was worth $600,759 U.S. Dollars. At the time of the deal the price of a share was $10.8. Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust now holds 7.19% of Vera Bradley Inc’s total market capitalization with ownership of 2.46 million shares.