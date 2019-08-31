Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $7.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 24,655 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.14% or 37,395 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1,032 shares. Nuwave Limited invested in 0.01% or 133 shares. Perkins Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amica Mutual reported 0.23% stake. Bar Harbor Trust Services accumulated 153,200 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 506,013 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 2.93M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Adirondack owns 3,320 shares. Piershale Financial Gru Inc stated it has 4,794 shares.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Nears Approval, Dish to Buy Assets – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altitude Sports goes dark on Dish Network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Democratic presidential candidates urge delay of Sprint/T-Mobile merger, more public comment time – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 327,199 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd invested in 0.01% or 516,847 shares. Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Utah Retirement Sys reported 41,919 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 0.1% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 19,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 253,416 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Street invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Daiwa Secs Group has 9,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,300 are owned by Nordea Inv Management Ab. New South Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.14% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Levin Strategies LP owns 164,805 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated accumulated 8,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 41,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.