Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Share Price Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 92,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.23% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 1.04M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 2.13 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. The insider Crisafio Anthony J sold 1,500 shares worth $51,315. Ellis Mark E also bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27,242 shares to 81,302 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,436 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).