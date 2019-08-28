Bar Harbor Trust Services Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Has 1.92 Sentiment

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 trimmed and sold holdings in Unity Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 53,228 shares with $10.49 million value, down from 54,999 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $229.65. About 63,209 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,200 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pension invested in 461,093 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,121 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Washington Trust Com holds 67,224 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 28,111 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1.55M shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.1% or 155,537 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 89,823 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. First Tru Lp owns 364,955 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Eastern Bancshares has 8,538 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.35% or 243,321 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $218.17’s average target is -5.00% below currents $229.65 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.64 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $212.31 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.

More notable recent Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 9.8% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.