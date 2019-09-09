Bar Harbor Trust Services Stake in General Mls (GIS) Raised by $7.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Delta Apparel (DLA) by $760,809

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 4.83 million shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 12,310 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Metropolitan Life owns 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 80,857 shares. State Street has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 3,900 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 13,062 shares. 10 holds 239,688 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 26,646 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 5.75 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Piedmont holds 12,082 shares. Lsv Asset owns 178,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited invested in 352,569 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 62,073 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 284,304 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc, Maine-based fund reported 4,543 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd invested in 0% or 68 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 150,295 shares. Hodges Cap Management accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 581,906 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 1,403 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 29,300 shares. Citigroup owns 8,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 1,200 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Franklin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 260,400 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 3,269 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 14,150 shares.