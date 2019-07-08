Bar Harbor Trust Services Stake in General Mls (GIS) Has Boosted by $7.25 Million; Grs Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Price Rose

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 2.64 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 3.09M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Research accumulated 0.33% or 20,000 shares. Lpl Limited reported 588,412 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 59,792 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 19,350 shares. Burney Com invested in 0.01% or 4,379 shares. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 1.16% or 14,490 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl Ser has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Moore And owns 16,111 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.67% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greylin Invest Mangement stated it has 1.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.19% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wallace Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.82% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 254,419 shares. 376,800 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. Northrock Prns Limited Company has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 37,610 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.38 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.