Bar Harbor Trust Services Stake in Citigroup New (C) Has Cut by $826,000; Park National Has Raised Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by $1.49 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 358,112 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.27M, up from 344,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 4.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 8.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,962 shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk accumulated 116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Mkts has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bp Public Ltd has 237,200 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Delta Mngmt Lc has 3.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,491 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Co stated it has 1.55M shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 382,935 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,234 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 12,292 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management has invested 1.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glacier Peak Capital Lc invested 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D E Shaw has 3.09 million shares. First National Tru reported 3,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 1,704 shares to 11,169 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,561 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne holds 3.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 48,646 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 217,360 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.33% or 12.72M shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 83,803 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stonebridge Capital Ltd has 2.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors Incorporated has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Planning has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.12% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 4,018 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 9,966 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Notis invested 3.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).