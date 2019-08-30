Bar Harbor Trust Services Raised Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $7.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Founders Capital Management Cut Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.12% stake. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 212,857 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 490,418 shares. Verity Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Victory Cap Management Inc has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Howe And Rusling owns 189 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,250 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 376,800 shares. Benedict Advsrs has 2.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 96,016 shares. New England Rech & Management invested in 22,175 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Fiera Capital has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Indiana Trust And Invest Mgmt invested in 6,067 shares. Dt Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.54% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 73,784 shares.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares to 80,895 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,723 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,763 shares, and has risen its stake in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge reported 114,199 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 41,350 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,097 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 13,232 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc owns 12,049 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bryn Mawr Communication invested in 0.42% or 62,327 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 31,681 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,855 shares. Regent Investment Ltd Liability has 19,964 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 311,104 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 541,720 were reported by Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 97,357 shares or 0.95% of the stock.