Bar Harbor Trust Services Raised Its General Mls (GIS) Position by $7.25 Million; Shares Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Cut Its Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.14 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 118,618 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, down from 122,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $221.93. About 268,514 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 383,647 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,544 are owned by Court Place Advsr Lc. Smith Moore Company invested in 16,111 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Com reported 20,945 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 392,224 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 4,710 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Company Inc Il owns 18,190 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 33,501 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 24,433 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1.16% stake. Piershale Fincl has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 52,243 shares. Capital holds 0.11% or 9.08M shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 60,403 shares. Invest Lc stated it has 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,723 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,136 shares to 26,221 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.31 million shares. Utah Retirement System reported 64,484 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 22,732 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Management Co. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.3% or 1.40M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0% or 43 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 27,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 6,876 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 438,752 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 648,494 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs owns 1.56% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 50,583 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 494 shares. New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.