Bar Harbor Trust Services Position In General Mls (GIS) Was Has Lifted; Everett Harris & Company Increases Holding in Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco (IBA) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 7,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 110,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 1,202 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 193,460 shares to 466,006 shares, valued at $26.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.