Bar Harbor Trust Services Position in General Mls (GIS) Boosted by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Winfield Associates Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered by $982,560 as Stock Declined

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 1.73 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.47. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Principal Fin Grp accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stellar Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 13,400 shares. 11,618 are owned by Arrow Fincl Corp. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 4.06 million shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 7,854 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peddock Capital Advisors Llc stated it has 1,200 shares. Holderness Invests Communication reported 9,297 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn owns 279,288 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & accumulated 36,501 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Naples Limited Liability Corp holds 12,410 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,810 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Regions Fincl reported 36,320 shares stake. Greenleaf stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A & Associate reported 9,551 shares stake. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd invested in 4.05% or 29,856 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 58,227 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,496 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 825 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,708 were accumulated by Tompkins Financial. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,452 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares to 21,627 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).