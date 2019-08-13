Bar Harbor Trust Services Maintains Stake in General Mls (GIS); As Puma Biotechnology (Put) (PBYI) Share Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (Put) (PBYI) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 28,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 594,802 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M; 26/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SPIN-OFF OF MAJORITY OF PUMA PUMG.DE STAKE HELD BY THE FRENCH GROUP TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 17/05/2018 – Sportswear-Maker Puma to Open New York Flagship on Fifth Avenue; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Ratings Continue to Reflect Puma Energy’s High Leverage and Diversified, Vertically Integrated Midstream and Downstream Oil Distribution Model

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 1.17 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

