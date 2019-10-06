Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Its Citigroup New (C) Holding by $826,000 as Shares Rose; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increases Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 150.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 162,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 269,720 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 107,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – The Medicines Company Presents New Data at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDS NEW MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF RARE BUT SERIOUS LIVER INJURY WITH ESMYA FOR FIBROIDS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 17/04/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU YONG AS CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 11.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Ltd invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradewinds Cap Limited Co has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 52,550 shares. 20,059 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,271 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 56,409 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 912,376 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 53,293 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 576 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 274,030 shares. Davis accumulated 37,775 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 1.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advisors Lc invested in 0.23% or 11,470 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 210,012 shares to 202,693 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,889 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).