Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Citigroup New (C) Holding as Shares Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined While Sei Investments Company Lowered Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 7.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 7,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 66,478 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, down from 73,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $155.42. About 319,571 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,331 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd stated it has 100 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation owns 1,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,617 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.07% or 473,736 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 93 shares. Telos Cap Inc owns 11,783 shares. World Asset reported 7,862 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 83,650 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 191,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 19.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 58,237 shares to 80,151 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

