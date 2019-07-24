Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Holding in General Mls (GIS); As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Its Holding by $428,098

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 1.32M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97M, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 1.14 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.83% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx has 6,925 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lowe Brockenbrough & stated it has 9,697 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,646 shares. 224 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. 26,810 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Fiduciary Trust reported 73,660 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Td Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 383,213 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.08% or 550,930 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 170,613 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 17.90 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.06% or 4,042 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 24,722 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins reported 216,400 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 90 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lau Associate Limited Liability holds 1,915 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation owns 38,718 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 27.11M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,459 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.47M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Plancorp Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 2,106 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability invested in 7,758 shares or 0.22% of the stock.