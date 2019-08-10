Bar Harbor Trust Services Holds Stake in General Mls (GIS); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67 million shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Futures Rebound Ahead of Trading – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Is Circling The Wagons – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Activision Blizzard, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATVI) 13% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 753,525 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 101 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Nomura has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,223 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 16,475 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 475,000 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd reported 19,413 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 400 shares. 401,334 were reported by Earnest Ltd Llc.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 11,232 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Putnam Invs Limited Liability reported 5,132 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Perkins Coie accumulated 703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co reported 113,336 shares stake. Trustco Natl Bank N Y has invested 1.43% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dean Inv Assoc Lc reported 35,239 shares. Dupont Cap, Delaware-based fund reported 10,250 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.41% or 156,798 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 23,280 shares. Geode Capital Management invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peoples Fin Corp holds 0.76% or 28,850 shares in its portfolio.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).