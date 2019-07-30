Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $7.25 Million; Shares Rose; Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Its Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) as Shares Declined

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 65,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 264,002 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.62 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

