Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped General Mls (GIS) Position; As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 13,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 64,072 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 77,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 469,509 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 235,325 shares to 263,525 shares, valued at $35.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics in Asia Pacific Hosts Family Day to Foster Community Involvement – CSRwire.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,158 were reported by Bluecrest. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 16,281 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 274,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.13% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 31 shares. 306,497 were reported by Parametric Assoc Ltd. Nordea Inv Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 213,111 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 139,033 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 600,981 shares. 182 are held by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Company. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 47,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 80,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 12,150 shares. Moreover, Adage Prns Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Apriem holds 0.09% or 6,280 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rnc Capital Mngmt Llc owns 570,845 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hl Finance Lc accumulated 70,024 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Neville Rodie Shaw has 5,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Saturna Corp owns 300,488 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 68,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hikari Pwr Limited holds 1.55% or 285,400 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 2.08% stake.