Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Trimmed Citigroup New (C) Holding; Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) Stake By $3.43 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased Citigroup Inc New (C) stake by 32.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as Citigroup Inc New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 54,985 shares with $3.42 million value, down from 81,655 last quarter. Citigroup Inc New now has $144.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 1.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) stake by 15.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 126,900 shares as Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG)’s stock declined 22.18%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 700,000 shares with $19.01 million value, down from 826,900 last quarter. Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) now has $684.75M valuation. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 386,605 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 21/03/2018 – S&P Lowering Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN DE BEERS-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM TRACR; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q Adj EPS $4.28; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-PRIME IN-HOUSE CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 60c; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS SEES 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 5C-15C; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2018; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc holds 147,522 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 588 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.65 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability Corp has 61,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 5,901 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Ameriprise reported 408,283 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 5.88M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 11,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 18,500 shares. 4,854 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 848,528 shares to 1.11 million valued at $178.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Co New York holds 0.09% or 5,978 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 17,224 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 339,478 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. Lipe Dalton holds 0.44% or 9,605 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Patten Tn reported 109,019 shares stake. Hartford Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt holds 1.24% or 90,111 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,393 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 48,486 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,182 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Tru Co reported 520 shares stake. Snow Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,932 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.71% above currents $63.84 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.