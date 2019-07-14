Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Raised Its Position in General Mls (GIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Its Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd stated it has 12,948 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 215,161 shares. City Co stated it has 1,000 shares. American Assets Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 143,346 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 25,695 are held by Freestone Cap Holdings. Sterling Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 748 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 113,469 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 605,559 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Associated Banc stated it has 134,931 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Management Llc, California-based fund reported 15,695 shares. Bennicas Assoc stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 499 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Salem Capital reported 3,970 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.03% or 10,795 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 14,139 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vident Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pension Serv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 668,715 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Family Office Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 191,125 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,792 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 171,938 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Central National Bank And Tru has 300 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

