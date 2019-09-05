Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed By $439,550 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 53,228 shares with $10.49 million value, down from 54,999 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $105.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $239.27. About 82,053 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 22.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 26,251 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 33,701 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $34.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 175,745 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E also bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 0.37% or 89,889 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 1,458 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company holds 0.04% or 4,022 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 133,194 shares. Tpg Group Inc Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr invested 1.66% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc owns 28,864 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assoc holds 90,005 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 217,382 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 3.02M shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company holds 137,903 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co holds 0.02% or 53,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.34 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $74.17’s average target is 43.49% above currents $51.69 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Jefferies maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Src Energy Inc stake by 101,043 shares to 254,137 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 36,568 shares and now owns 54,304 shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -6.73% below currents $239.27 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target.