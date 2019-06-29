Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Position; 2 Analysts Covering J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 53,228 shares with $10.49 million value, down from 54,999 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Wetherspoon (LON:JDW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wetherspoon had 18 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Liberum Capital. The stock of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Peel Hunt. HSBC maintained the shares of JDW in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, January 14 with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1400 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. Peel Hunt maintained J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) rating on Friday, April 12. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 1300 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, January 28 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. See J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0.22% or 135,668 shares. Qs Limited Company accumulated 31,432 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.82 million shares. Caxton has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citizens & Northern invested in 1.47% or 13,418 shares. First Mercantile Communications invested in 20,679 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,357 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 1,050 shares. 1.98M are held by Century Cos Incorporated. Pnc Financial Inc accumulated 0.05% or 236,658 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 3,370 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,150 shares or 5.49% of the stock. Horizon Investments Lc reported 2,261 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct reported 1.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Tru reported 87,779 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $10.99 million activity. THOMPSON SAMME L sold $314,220 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

The stock increased 0.07% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1428. About 142,936 shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 1.50 billion GBP. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. It has a 23.8 P/E ratio.

