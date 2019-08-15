Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lifted Its General Mls (GIS) Position by $7.25 Million; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Valuation Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 25.72M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 149,318 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,266 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 19,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.02 million are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. St Germain D J Inc holds 316,931 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Llc invested in 0.07% or 6,038 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 32,117 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 27,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. King Wealth reported 12,534 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore & Inc Il stated it has 0.59% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,716 shares. Franklin reported 0.01% stake. Hemenway Lc holds 15,160 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,532 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $784.84 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Considering The Choices, Is Ambev the Best Large-Cap Stock Under $10? – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares to 22,465 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.