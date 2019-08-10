Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $348,887 as Share Value Rose; Disciplined Growth Investors Holding in Viasat Com (VSAT) Boosted by $15.47 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares to 745,296 shares, valued at $105.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,928 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 11,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank holds 36,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability has 195,160 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 100,000 are held by Herald Invest Limited. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 10,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 9,987 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. 25,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84 million worth of stock.