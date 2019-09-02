Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Cut By $511,185 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Restorbio (TORC) Shorts Up By 0.75%

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,645 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 177,988 shares with $9.61M value, down from 187,633 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. TORC’s SI was 2.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 2.76M shares previously. With 140,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC)’s short sellers to cover TORC’s short positions. The SI to Restorbio Inc’s float is 26.34%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 91,529 shares traded. resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has declined 27.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TORC News: 11/05/2018 – ResTORbio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ResTORbio 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/04/2018 – resTORbio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 12-13; 22/05/2018 – resTORbio to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on TORC1 lnhibition; 04/05/2018 – DJ resTORbio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TORC); 19/03/2018 – RESTORBIO: PHASE 2B DATA FOR LEAD PROGRAM EXPECTED IN 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 resTORbio Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – resTORbio at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company has market cap of $350.26 million. The Company’s lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

