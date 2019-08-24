Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Boosted Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $7.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Boosted by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,000 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 143,230 shares. Davenport And Comm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,733 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 524 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 937,785 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ca stated it has 0.25% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,082 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.43% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Exane Derivatives accumulated 47 shares. 867,308 are owned by Korea Investment. Prio Wealth LP owns 209,306 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 0.08% or 1.37 million shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 12,368 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 65,381 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 4,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 74,775 were reported by Wilkins Counsel. Of Vermont reported 33,414 shares stake. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 13,971 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northrock Prtn Lc holds 0.05% or 3,956 shares in its portfolio. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 24,295 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mngmt owns 11,743 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stevens LP owns 231,145 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.