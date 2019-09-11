Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Boosted General Mls (GIS) Stake by $7.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Sasco Capital Has Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $2.39 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 3.89 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 2.82M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 431,481 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $45.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 522,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,878 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).