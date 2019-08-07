Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut Its Stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) as Shares Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Has Decreased by $23.32 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.55. About 3.42 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc analyzed 402,011 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 74.11% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 197,145 shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.52% or 55,611 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 0.98% or 55,792 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 18.09M shares or 0.45% of the stock. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0.09% or 3,361 shares in its portfolio. Community Serv Gru Limited Company holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Pacifica Capital Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,438 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,111 shares. Atria Invests reported 47,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York, New York-based fund reported 7,896 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 661,255 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.73 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.