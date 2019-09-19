Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut Its Citigroup New (C) Stake as Valuation Rose; Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Holding by $8.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 246,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 17.64M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 6.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.04% or 10,935 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank has 33,491 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 114,127 shares. Harvey Cap has 5.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 323,337 shares. 29,414 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.3% or 50,568 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 487,512 shares. Putnam Fl Management Co has 166,996 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt invested in 21,685 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 22,749 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 191,037 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 0.17% or 10,708 shares. Founders Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,464 shares. Tig Advsr Lc accumulated 179,289 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 23,365 shares to 66,365 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 296,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 14,469 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Capital Grp Inc Limited Company holds 110,679 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Lc owns 73,783 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 11,379 shares. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hexavest holds 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.18M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 0.19% or 15,481 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 920,702 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Marco Mgmt Lc invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,367 are owned by Coldstream Mngmt Inc. 9,608 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 233,339 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,828 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

