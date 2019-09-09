Bar Harbor Trust Services Continues to Hold Holding in General Mls (GIS); Seagate Technology (STX) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $667,400

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 16,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Headinvest Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 894,625 shares. Holderness holds 0.23% or 9,297 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 224,225 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 6,770 shares. Bokf Na holds 45,595 shares. Duncker Streett has 6,812 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Management Inc invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 8,464 are held by Moneta Group Advisors Limited Liability Co. Terril Brothers has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sky Limited Liability has 1.57% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 82,691 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 5,221 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $222.23 million for 15.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Everspin, Seagate form IP agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Seagate (STX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: STX, EXR – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,436 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Ltd invested 0.1% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% or 2,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 203,425 shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 70,018 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 13,394 shares. National Insurance Tx invested in 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Dt Invest Partners Ltd has 0.43% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 64,360 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 169,423 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 3,050 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0% or 108,927 shares.