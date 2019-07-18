Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosted Stake in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Rose; Delta Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Prudential Finl Com (PRU)

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 1.12M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.41 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91,187 shares. 14,501 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 796,607 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 71,738 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 7,789 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 31,250 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 6,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,580 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 14,435 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,464 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Navellier & Associate Inc stated it has 20,297 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation accumulated 12,720 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,723 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

