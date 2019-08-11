Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019; Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 59.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 24,275 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 65,020 shares with $11.80 million value, up from 40,745 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current price of $22.92 translates into 0.96% yield. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 29,662 shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) has declined 12.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,614 was bought by Inglis John C.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 15,931 shares to 305,875 valued at $36.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 45,616 shares and now owns 69,248 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 22.74% above currents $162.13 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Thursday, March 21. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, May 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $17300 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $215 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.23% or 6,833 shares. Parkwood Ltd Co holds 25,689 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 40,266 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 35,053 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 188,721 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 102,193 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.02% or 385 shares. Hamel holds 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,447 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 54,967 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). United Asset Strategies reported 2,873 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa reported 2,858 shares stake.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding firm for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services and products. The company has market cap of $356.31 million. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, such as single and multi-family, commercial construction and land, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans include loans to commercial businesses; agricultural and other loans to farmers; and tax exempt loans; residential real estate loans consist of mortgages for 1-to-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity, auto, and other installment lending.