Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019; ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARE (ZFSVF) Sellers Increased By 21.03% Their Shorts

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had an increase of 21.03% in short interest. ZFSVF’s SI was 49,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.03% from 40,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 495 days are for ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)’s short sellers to cover ZFSVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $351.48. About 450 shares traded or 50.00% up from the average. Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current price of $24.92 translates into 0.88% yield. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 7,172 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $51.98 billion. The firm operates through General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses divisions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. It offers car, home, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding firm for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services and products. The company has market cap of $386.88 million. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, such as single and multi-family, commercial construction and land, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans include loans to commercial businesses; agricultural and other loans to farmers; and tax exempt loans; residential real estate loans consist of mortgages for 1-to-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity, auto, and other installment lending.

