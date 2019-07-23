Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019; Last Week JD.com, Inc. (JD) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, March 1. See JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Loop Capital

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Cicc

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Jp Morgan

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current price of $24.51 translates into 0.90% yield. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 19,295 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) has declined 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $51.41 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 208.57 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the 2019 Rally of JD Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why JD.com Stock Soared 17.6% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 6.22M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and

More notable recent Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bar Harbor Bankshares declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s latest email urging employees to improve vehicle deliveries – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bar Harbor Bankshares Loses Some Luster – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bar Harbor Or Camden National? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2017.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding firm for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services and products. The company has market cap of $380.51 million. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, such as single and multi-family, commercial construction and land, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans include loans to commercial businesses; agricultural and other loans to farmers; and tax exempt loans; residential real estate loans consist of mortgages for 1-to-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity, auto, and other installment lending.