Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 2.93 N/A 1.93 13.19 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.59 N/A 1.75 14.86

Table 1 highlights Bar Harbor Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares has weaker performance than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.