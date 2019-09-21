Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.33 N/A 1.93 13.19 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.66 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Emclaire Financial Corp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares is presently more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bar Harbor Bankshares and Emclaire Financial Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Bar Harbor Bankshares is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emclaire Financial Corp on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 6.9%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. Competitively, 4.5% are Emclaire Financial Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 6 of the 9 factors Emclaire Financial Corp.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.