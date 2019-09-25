Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.36 N/A 1.93 13.19 Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.58 N/A 2.46 13.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bar Harbor Bankshares and Arrow Financial Corporation. Arrow Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bar Harbor Bankshares and Arrow Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Arrow Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 41.5%. About 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.