Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.31 N/A 1.93 13.19 Ames National Corporation 27 0.00 9.08M 1.85 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates Bar Harbor Bankshares and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ames National Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ames National Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bar Harbor Bankshares and Ames National Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Ames National Corporation 33,394,630.38% 10% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was more bullish than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ames National Corporation beats Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.