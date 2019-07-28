Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Comparing side by side

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.43 N/A 2.08 12.59 Union Bankshares Inc. 41 4.10 N/A 1.59 22.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bar Harbor Bankshares and Union Bankshares Inc. Union Bankshares Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bar Harbor Bankshares is presently more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bar Harbor Bankshares and Union Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Bar Harbor Bankshares is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Union Bankshares Inc.’s 0.21 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Union Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85% Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares had bullish trend while Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.