Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Comparing side by side

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 2.94 N/A 1.93 13.19 SB One Bancorp 22 3.39 N/A 1.70 13.49

In table 1 we can see Bar Harbor Bankshares and SB One Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SB One Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Bar Harbor Bankshares has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB One Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bar Harbor Bankshares and SB One Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. In other hand, SB One Bancorp has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bar Harbor Bankshares and SB One Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was more bullish than SB One Bancorp.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 7 of the 9 factors SB One Bancorp.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.